Mahakal Express left from platform number 7 of Cantt railway station at 3.15 pm as reported by Hindi daily Hindustan. A total of 12 coaches were fitted with two SLR, one kitchen van and nine AC third-class air-conditioned coaches. This time LHB rakes were used as the coach. The said train was not displayed on IRCTC website or NTES side of Railways till late Saturday night.

