The existing sleepers which were of steel type were replaced by concrete sleepers. So far 14 km of old steel sleepers have been replaced by concrete sleepers out of the 20 Km line. 30 new bridges have been constructed besides strengthening of existing bridges and 2 km of side drain have been constructed which will now help in channelizing the flow of rainwater instead of allowing it to flow over the track. Further, at vulnerable locations of deep valleys 3000 cubic meters of gabion wall and 90 meter of retaining wall were constructed. 2.2 km of Anti-crash barrier has been constructed at vulnerable locations. Provision of guard rails for a length of 1 km at deep valley locations have been completed and work is in progress in the remaining 690 meter length.