Indian Railways resumes services of 24 special passenger trains. Check list

Indian Railways resumes services of 24 special passenger trains. Check list2 min read . 06:23 AM IST
- The East Central Railway has shared the details of the trains whose services are being restored from June 5, 6
The Indian Railways has resumed services of 24 special passenger trains from June 5 and 6. These trains were earlier suspended by the railways in various sections of the zone. In a tweet, the East Central Railway shared the details of the trains whose services are being restored. In its notification, the railway said that the stoppage, timings and routes of these special trains will remain the same.
List of Trains Being Restored from June 5 and 6
Train Number 05591/05592 Darbhanga – Harnagar DEMU Passenger Special to resume from 5 June
Train Number 05579 Darbhanga – Jhanjharpur DEMU Passenger Special to resume from 5 June
Train Number 05580 Jhanjharpur – Darbhanga DEMU Passenger Special to resume from 6 June
Train Number 05230 / 05229 Saharsa – Barhara Kothi DEMU Passenger Special to resume from 5 June
Train Number 05238 / 05237 Barhara Kothi – Banmankhi DEMU Passenger Special to resume from 5 June
Train Number 03224 / 03223 Rajgir – Fatuha MEMU Passenger Special to resume from 5 June
Train Number 03641 / 03642 Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn – Dildarnagar Jn Passenger Special to resume from 5 June
Train Number 03647 / 03648 Dildarnagar – Tarighat Passenger Special to resume from 5 June
Train Number 03356 / 03355 Gaya – Kiul MEMU Passenger Special to resume from 5 June
Train Number 05519 / 05520 Vaishali – Sonpur DEMU Special to resume from 5 June
Train Number 03368 Sonpur – Katihar MEMU Special to resume from 5 June
Train Number 03367 Katihar – Sonpur MEMU Special to resume from 6 June
Train Number 03315 Katihar – Samastipur MEMU Special to resume from 6 June
Train Number 03316 Samastipur – Katihar MEMU Special to resume from 5 June
Train Number 05247 / 05248 Sonpur – Chhapra MEMU Special to resume from 5 June
