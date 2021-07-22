Indian Railways has restored the services of two of its most premium trains, the Gatimaan Express which operates between Hazrat Nizamuddin to Jhansi and the Vande Bharat Express which operates between New Delhi and Katra.

The Vande Bharat Express departs from New Delhi at morning 6am and reaches Shri Vaishnodevi Katra at 2pm. This train reaches Katra after covering a total distance of 655 kms. In between, this train stops at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi stations. The fare of AC chair car is ₹1180 and executive chair car is ₹2385. This train runs six days a week except Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Gatimaan Express departs from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi at 8:10 AM and reaches Jhansi at 12:35 PM.

The Gatimaan Express halts at Agra Cantt and Gwalior station. The fare for an AC chair car is ₹950, while the fare of travelling in an executive chair car is ₹2030. The train runs six days a week except for Friday.

Indian Railways last month announced that with the flattening of Corona Ccurve, Indian Railways is enhancing the number of special trains to facilitate the traveling public, to provide trains for the movement of migrant labour and to clear the waiting list in various origin destination clusters.

