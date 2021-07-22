The Vande Bharat Express departs from New Delhi at morning 6am and reaches Shri Vaishnodevi Katra at 2pm. This train reaches Katra after covering a total distance of 655 kms. In between, this train stops at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi stations. The fare of AC chair car is ₹1180 and executive chair car is ₹2385. This train runs six days a week except Tuesday.

