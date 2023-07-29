Indian Railways: Revamp of Gurugram, two other railway stations to start soon2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 08:31 AM IST
PM Modi to launch renovation works for Gurugram, Rewari, and Pataudi railway stations in the NCR with a total cost of ₹219 crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the renovation works for three railway stations in the National Capital Region (NCR). The renovation works of Gurugram, Rewari, and Pataudi railway stations will soon begin, with a total cost of ₹219 crore.
