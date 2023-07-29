Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the renovation works for three railway stations in the National Capital Region (NCR). The renovation works of Gurugram, Rewari, and Pataudi railway stations will soon begin, with a total cost of ₹219 crore.

Gurugram railway station will undergo a significant transformation with a budget of ₹200 crore, while Pataudi and Rewari stations will receive upgrades worth ₹12 crore and ₹7 crore, respectively. Gurugram MP Rao Inderjeet Singh met with Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav to make this announcement, reported The Tribune.

“Gurugram is progressing by leaps and bounds but basic infrastructure like railway station needs a major upgrade. The work was already on and now PM Modi will launch the mega renovation project. Improved railway connectivity will be a major boost to the warehouse and freight corridors coming up in area," Inderjeet said.

The renovation project aims to improve passenger amenities, including seating arrangements, train displays, foot-over bridges, and waiting rooms. Multiple entry and exit points will also be added to the Gurugram railway station. The upgraded railway connectivity is expected to boost warehouse and freight corridors in the area, contributing to the region's development.

During the meeting, the demand for resuming the Garhi Harsaru to Farukhnagar-Delhi DEMU train, which was suspended during the pandemic, was raised. The Railway Minister ordered that the service should be resumed soon, considering the passengers' demand, reported The Tribune. Additionally, demands for the construction of underpasses and foot-over bridges near Garhi Harsaru and Bhimgarh Khedi railway stations were also discussed, and the Railway Minister instructed his officers to submit reports on these demands at the earliest.

Furthermore, a washing facility will be built at Rewari railway station, and starting in August. The Vande Bharat train will make a stop at the Rewari railway station, the Railway Minister informed.