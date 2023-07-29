Indian Railways: Revamp of Gurugram, two other railway stations to start soon

During the meeting, the demand for resuming the Garhi Harsaru to Farukhnagar-Delhi DEMU train, which was suspended during the pandemic, was raised. The Railway Minister ordered that the service should be resumed soon, considering the passengers' demand, reported The Tribune. Additionally, demands for the construction of underpasses and foot-over bridges near Garhi Harsaru and Bhimgarh Khedi railway stations were also discussed, and the Railway Minister instructed his officers to submit reports on these demands at the earliest.