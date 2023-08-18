Indian Railways: Revamped orange-coloured Vande Bharat train likely to be introduced on August 191 min read 18 Aug 2023, 10:34 AM IST
New orange Vande Bharat trains with innovative safety features to debut on August 19 from Chennai's Integral Coach Factory.
New orange Vande Bharat trains are all set to make their debut from the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai on August 19. The new train is expected to come with a slew of innovative safety and technical enhancement features.
