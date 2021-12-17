Indian Railways’ semi-high speed train Vande Bharat Express will be decorated with spiritual paintings of Lord Shiva and Adishakti.

The coaches have already have amenities like onboard infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, CCTV cameras, automatic sliding doors with retractable coach footsteps and zero discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets.

Paintings of Adinath Lord Shiva and Adishakti have been installed on the inner walls of the executive class coaches of Vande Bharat Express.

View Full Image Interior of Vande Bharat Express

“Vande Bharat Express (to Varanasi) will now give a feel of rich heritage of Kashi to our travelling passengers through a spiritual journey. Paintings of Adinath Lord Shiva and Adi Shakti have been displayed on the interior walls of Executive Class coaches. These paintings have an additional value as these have been made by Foot and Mouth artists from Jammu," according to a statement by the Indian Railways.

View Full Image Interior of Vande Bharat Express

Meanwhile, the next lot of Vande Bharat trains with upgraded amenities, better seating space, security and surveillance systems and features designed for emergencies, is expected to be commercially available from June 2022 onward.

The new passenger amenities and features planned to be added include four emergency windows for easy evacuation, backup disaster lights in all coaches and emergency push buttons increased to four per coach.

View Full Image Interior of Vande Bharat Express

The coaches will also have a Centralised Coach Monitoring System for all electrical, climate control and functioning of other vital systems of the train.

An important upgrade in the new coaches will also include the pushback arrangement for reclining of seats. In the first two rakes of the Vande Bharat trains, issues regarding the seating comfort level had been raised.

The first prototype will be out by March-April 2022, officials said.

