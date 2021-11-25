OPEN APP
Indian Railways has rolled back the increased platform ticket prices during coronavirus pandemic.

Platform tickets will now be available for 10 as before period. The prices were earlier increased with the aim of reducing the crowd at railway stations during the pandemic.

In light of the falling Covid cases, Indian Railways has recently decided to resume serving cooked food in trains, which was discontinued in the first place due to virus restrictions.

