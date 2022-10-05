The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 offers a myriad of superior and aircraft-like travelling experience. It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH. It is provided with more advanced and improved features which enables it in reaching the speed of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 52 seconds. The improved Vande Bharat Express weighs 392 tons as compared to the previous version of 430 tons. It also has Wi-Fi content on-demand facility and every coach is equipped with 32" screens providing Passenger Information and Infotainment. For the convenience of Divyangjans, many Divyang-friendly facilities have been provided including seat handles with seat numbers in Braille letters. There are reclining seats in all classes while the Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180 degree rotating seats. This train has also been provided with four platform side cameras outside the coach, including rear view cameras.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}