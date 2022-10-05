Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH
Indian Railways' Western Railway (WR) zone has further reduced the travelling time of the newly-introduced Vande Bharat superfast express train from today. According to a release issued by the WR, the Vande Bharat Superfast Express will take five minutes less to cover Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar distance and it will arrive 20 minutes early at Mumbai Central from Gandhinagar.
The details of the changes in timings of Vande Bharat superfast express are as under :-
Train No 20901Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Superfast Expresswill arrive/depart at Vadodara station at 10.10/10.15 hrs instead of 10.20/10.25 hrs, Ahmedabad station at 11.25/11.30 hrs instead of 11.35/11.40 hrs, and will reach Gandhinagar Capital at 12.25 hrs instead ofexisting timeof 12.30 hrs.
Similarly, in the return direction, Train No 20902 Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Superfast Expresswill arrive/depart at Ahmedabadstationat 14.45/15.00 hrs instead of 14.40/14.50 hrs, Vadodarastation at 15.50/15.55 hrs instead of 16.00/16.05 hrs, Surat at 17.23/17.25 hrs instead of 17.40/17.43 hrs,and will arrive Mumbai Central stationat 20.15 hrs instead of existing timeof 20.35hrs .
Salient Features of Vande Bharat Express:
The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 offers a myriad of superior and aircraft-like travelling experience. It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH. It is provided with more advanced and improved features which enables it in reaching the speed of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 52 seconds. The improved Vande Bharat Express weighs 392 tons as compared to the previous version of 430 tons. It also has Wi-Fi content on-demand facility and every coach is equipped with 32" screens providing Passenger Information and Infotainment. For the convenience of Divyangjans, many Divyang-friendly facilities have been provided including seat handles with seat numbers in Braille letters. There are reclining seats in all classes while the Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180 degree rotating seats. This train has also been provided with four platform side cameras outside the coach, including rear view cameras.
The train has been designed to increase Indian Railways' Green footprint by dispensing with the power cars and saving about 30% electricity with advanced regenerative braking system. Also, the Air –Conditioners are 15 per cent more energy efficient.
In this upgraded version of the train, a photo-catalytic ultraviolet air purification system is installed in the Roof-Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) for air purification. This system is designed and installed on both ends of RMPU to filter and clean the air free from germs, bacteria, viruses etc. coming through fresh air and return air. With dust-free clean air cooling of the traction motor, the travel will become more comfortable.
