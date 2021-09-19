Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone has decided to revise the halt timings of several special trains at various stations over Western Railway , for the convenience of passengers.

The timings of the following special trains have been revised:

The timings of Train No. 09012 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Gujarat Express SF Special has been revised w.e.f journey commencing on 20.09.2021. The train will now depart from Ahmedabad at 07.05 hrs instead of 07.00 hrs and will arrive at Mumbai Central at 16.00 hrs instead of 15.55 hrs.

The timings of Train No. 09210 Puri – Valsad Special has been revised w.e.f journey commencing on 19.09.2021. The train will now arrive/depart at 10.57/11.02 hrs instead of 10.47/10.52 hrs at Surat station and will reach Valsad at 12.10 hrs instead of 12.00 hrs.

The timings of Train No. 06588 Bikaner – Yeswantpur Special has been revised w.e.f journey commencing on 21.09.2021. The train will now arrive/depart at 12.32/12.34 hrs instead of 12.26/12.28 hrs at Vapi station & at 13.12/13.14 hrs instead of 13.07/13.09 hrs at Boisar station.

The timings of Train No. 04806 Barmar – Yeswantpur Special has been revised w.e.f journey commencing on 23.09.2021. The train will now arrive/depart at 12.32/12.34 hrs instead of 12.26/12.28 hrs at Vapi station.

The timings of Train No. 09028 Jammu Tawi – Bandra Terminus Special has been revised w.e.f journey commencing on 20.09.2021. The train will now arrive/depart at 12.32/12.34 hrs instead of 12.26/12.28 hrs at Vapi station & at 14.05/14.08 hrs instead of 14.00/14.03 hrs at Borivali station.

The timings of Train No. 02930 Jaisalmer – Bandra Terminus Special has been revised w.e.f journey commencing on 25.09.2021. The train will now arrive/depart at 12.32/12.34 hrs instead of 12.26/12.28 hrs at Vapi station & at 14.05/14.08 hrs instead of 14.00/14.03 hrs at Borivali station and will reach Bandra Terminus at 15.00 hrs instead of 14.50 hrs.

The timings of Train No. 02950 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bandra Terminus Special has been revised w.e.f journey commencing on 23.09.2021. The train will now arrive/depart at 12.40/12.42 hrs instead of 12.37/12.39 hrs at Vapi station.

The timings of Train No. 06311 Shri Ganganagar – Kochuveli Special has been revised w.e.f journey commencing on 21.09.2021. The train will now arrive/depart at 12.40/12.42 hrs instead of 12.39/12.41 hrs at Vapi station & at 13.26/13.28 hrs instead of 13.24/13.26 hrs at Boisar station.

The timings of Train No. 09216 Hisar – Bandra Terminus Special has been revised w.e.f journey commencing on 21.09.2021. The train will now arrive/depart at 14.55/14.58 hrs instead of 14.35/14.40 hrs at Borivali station and will reach Bandra Terminus at 15.45 hrs instead of 15.20 hrs.

The timings of Train No. 09010 New Delhi – Mumbai Central Special has been revised w.e.f journey commencing on 21.09.2021. The train will now reach Mumbai Central at 15.50 hrs instead of 15.35 hrs.

The timings of Train No. 04672 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Bandra Terminus Special has been revised w.e.f journey commencing on 21.09.2021. The train will now reach Bandra Terminus at 16.10 hrs instead of 16.00 hrs.

The timings of Train No. 01103 Jhansi – Bandra Terminus Special has been revised w.e.f journey commencing on 20.09.2021. The train will now reach Bandra Terminus at 16.10 hrs instead of 16.00 hrs.

The timings of Train No. 09154 Valsad – Umargam Special has been revised w.e.f journey commencing on 20.09.2021. The train will now arrive/depart at 12.34/12.35 hrs instead of 12.37/12.38 hrs at Sanjan station and will reach Umargam at 13.00 hrs instead of 13.15 hrs.

The timings of Train No. 09087 Sanjan – Surat Special has been revised w.e.f journey commencing on 20.09.2021. The train will now arrive/depart at 09.37/09.38 hrs instead of 09.28/09.29 hrs at Maroli station, at 09.45/09.46 hrs instead of 09.36/09.37 hrs at Sachin station, at 09.52/09.53 hrs instead of 09.43/09.44 hrs at Bhestan station, at 10.03/10.04 hrs instead of 09.54/09.55 hrs at Udhna station and will reach Surat at 10.25 hrs instead of 10.15 hrs.

The timings of Train No. 09101 Virar – Bharuch Special has been revised w.e.f journey commencing on 20.09.2021. The train will now arrive/depart at 10.10/10.14 hrs instead of 10.16/10.17 hrs at Gothangam station, at 10.18/10.19 hrs instead of 10.22/10.23 hrs at Sayan station, at 10.27/10.28 hrs instead of 10.32/10.33 hrs at Kim station, at 10.36/10.37 hrs instead of 10.40/10.41 hrs at Kosamba station, at 10.42/10.43 hrs instead of 10.47/10.48 hrs at Hathuran station, at 10.47/10.48 hrs instead of 10.52/10.53 hrs at Panoli station and at 10.57/10.58 hrs instead of 11.08/11.09 hrs at Ankleshwar station.

