Indian Railways revises timings of 15 trains at various stations. Full list here

The timings of Train No. 09101 Virar – Bharuch Special has been revised w.e.f journey commencing on 20.09.2021. The train will now arrive/depart at 10.10/10.14 hrs instead of 10.16/10.17 hrs at Gothangam station, at 10.18/10.19 hrs instead of 10.22/10.23 hrs at Sayan station, at 10.27/10.28 hrs instead of 10.32/10.33 hrs at Kim station, at 10.36/10.37 hrs instead of 10.40/10.41 hrs at Kosamba station, at 10.42/10.43 hrs instead of 10.47/10.48 hrs at Hathuran station, at 10.47/10.48 hrs instead of 10.52/10.53 hrs at Panoli station and at 10.57/10.58 hrs instead of 11.08/11.09 hrs at Ankleshwar station.

