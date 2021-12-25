Indian Railways revises timings of 18 long-distance trains. Full list

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone has revised the timings of several trains in view of the extension of Train No. 12009/12010 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express up to Gandhinagar Capital station from 24 December, 2021 and speeding up of Train No 12926, 22954 and 12935, timings of various trains have been revised.

The trains of which the timings have been revised are as under:

1. Train No. 22953 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Gujarat Express w.e.f 25.12.2021

2. Train No. 22474 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Express w.e.f 28.12.2021

3. Train No. 16531 Ajmer – KSR Bengaluru Garib Nawaj Express w.e.f 27.12.2021

4. Train No. 16505 Gandhidham – KSR Bengaluru Express w.e.f 28.12.2021

5. Train No. 16533 Jodhpur – KSR Bengaluru Express w.e.f 29.12.2021

6. Train No 16507 Jodhpur – KSR Bengaluru Express w.e.f 30.12.2021

7. Train No. 16209 Ajmer – Mysore Express w.e.f 26.12.2021

8. Train No. 09158 (Original No. 69150) Bharuch – Surat MEMU w.e.f 25.12.2021

9. Train No. 09496 (Original No. 59440) Ahmedabad – Vadodara Special w.e.f 25.12.2021

10. Train No. 19484 Barauni – Ahmedabad Express w.e.f 26.12.2021

11. Train No. 19436 Asansol – Ahmedabad Express w.e.f 25.12.2021

12. Train No. 22718 Secunderabad – Rajkot Superfast Express w.e.f 25.12.2021

13. Train No. 19201 Secunderabad – Porbandar Express w.e.f 29.12.2021

14. Train No. 16614 Coimbatore – Rajkot Express w.e.f 31.12.2021

15. Train No. 12755 Kakinada Port – Bhavnagar Terminus Superfast Express w.e.f 30.12.2021

16. Train No. 12474 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Gandhidham Sarvodaya Express w.e.f 30.12.2021

17. Train No. 12476 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Hapa Express w.e.f 27.12.2021

18. Train No. 12478 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Jamnagar Express w.e.f 26.12.2021

