Indian Railways' Western Railway zone has revised the timings of 25 trains in view of the schedule of Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express with an aim to have smooth train operations, officials said. Among the trains whose timings have been revised includes Mumbai–Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express and its schedule has been revised between Vapi and Ahmedabad railway stations in Gujarat. The timings of several trains will be revised, due to the running of Train No. 20901/02 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express and change in timings of Train No. 12009/10 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express.
Here are the list of trains which will have revised timings:
Train No. 12009 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express
Train No. 12009 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express
|STATION
|Existing
|Revised
|VAPI
|08.03/08.05
|08.09/08.11
|SURAT
|09.03/09.08
|09.15/09.18
|BHARUCH
|09.44/09.46
|09.54/09.56
|VADODARA
|10.35/10.40
|10.48/10.53
|ANAND
|11.10/11.13
|11.24/11.26
|NADIAD
|11.27/11.29
|11.40/11.42
|AHMEDABAD
|12:45
|12:40
Train No. 22953 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Gujarat Superfast Express
|STATION
|Existing
|Revised
|MUMBAI CENTRAL
|DEP-05.45
|DEP-05.40
|DADAR
|05.54/05.57
|05.50/05.52
|BORIVALI
|06.15/06.20
|06.08/06.11
|BOISAR
|07.11/07.13
|07.11/07.13
|DAHANU ROAD
|07.43/07.45
|07.30/07.32
|UMARGAM ROAD
|07.59/08.01
|07.50/07.55
|BHILAD
|08.13/08.15
|08.12/08.14
|VAPI
|08.24/08.26
|08.24/08.26
No change in timings beyond Vapi.
Train No. 09161 Valsad – Vadodara Passenger Special
|STATION
|Existing
|Revised
|VALSAD
|DEP-06.00
|DEP-06.00
|SURAT
|07.42/07.47
|07.42/07.47
|UTRAN
|07.54/07.55
|07.54/07.55
|KOSAD
|08.00/08.01
|08.01/08.02
|GOTHANGAM
|08.06/08.07
|08.08/08.09
|SAYAN
|08.15/08.20
|08.19/08.20
|KIM
|08.29/08.31
|08.32/08.34
|KOSAMBA
|08.39/08.40
|08.42/08.44
|HATHURAN
|08.51/08.52
|08.50/08.51
|PANOLI
|09.13/09.15
|09.15/09.16
|ANKLESHWAR
|09.24/09.26
|09.31/09.33
|BHARUCH
|09.38/09.43
|09.45/09.50
|CHAVAJ
|09.51/09.52
|09.58/09.59
|NABIPUR
|10.09/10.11
|10.12/10.13
|VAREDIYA
|10.18/10.19
|10.21/10.23
|PALEJ
|10.31/10.33
|10.30/10.32
|LAKODARA
|10.41/10.42
|10.44/10.45
|MIYAGAM KARJAN
|10.50/10.51
|10.53/10.54
|KASHIPURA SARAR
|10.59/11.00
|11.02/11.03
|ITOLA
|11.06/11.07
|11.09/11.10
|VARNAMA
|11.13/11.14
|11.16/11.17
|MAKARPURA
|11.28/11.29
|11.31/11.32
|VISHWAMITRI
|11.44/11.46
|11.44/11.46
|VADODARA
|12.05
|12.05
Train No. 12834 Howrah – Ahmedabad Superfast Express
|STATION
|Existing
|Revised
|SURAT
|08.02/08.07
|07.55/08.00
|BHARUCH
|08.51/08.53
|08.44/08.46
|VADODARA
|09.53/09.58
|09.46/09.51
|ANAND
|10.33/10.35
|10.25/10.27
|NADIAD
|10.50/10.52
|10.54/10.56
|MANINAGAR
|11:38/11:40
|11:38/11:40
|AHMEDABAD
|12:05
|12:05
Train No. 19484 Barauni – Ahmedabad Express
|STATION
|Existing
|Revised
|AMALNER
|04.19/04.22
|04.13/04.16
|DONDAICHA
|05.15/05.17
|05.04/05.06
|NANDURBAR
|05.50/06.00
|05.38/05.43
|SURAT
|08.50/08.55
|08.07/08.10
|VADODARA
|10.45/10.50
|09.54/09.59
|ANAND
|11.25/11.27
|10.32/10.34
|AHMEDABAD
|12:40
|11:50
Train No. 19436 Asansol – Ahmedabad Express w.e.f. 19 November
|STATION
|Existing
|Revised
|AMALNER
|04.19/04.22
|04.13/04.16
|DONDAICHA
|05.15/05.17
|05.04/05.06
|NANDURBAR
|05.50/06.00
|05.38/05.43
|SURAT
|08.50/08.55
|08.07/08.10
|VADODARA
|10.45/10.50
|09.54/09.59
|ANAND
|11.25/11.27
|10.32/10.34
|AHMEDABAD
|12:40
|11:50
Train No. 12929 Valsad – Vadodara Intercity
|STATION
|Existing
|Revised
|SURAT
|08.15/08.20
|08.17/08.22
|KIM
|08.37/08.39
|08.39/08.41
|KOSAMBA
|08.46/08.48
|08.48/08.50
|ANKLESHWAR
|09.00/09.02
|09.02/09.04
|BHARUCH
|09.13/09.15
|09.15/09.17
|PALEJ
|09.31/09.32
|09.33/09.34
|MIYAGAM KARJAN
|09.42/09.43
|09.44/09.45
|VADODARA
|10.25
|10.35
Train No. 19091 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Humsafar Express
|STATION
|Existing
|Revised
|SURAT
|08.32/08.37
|08.30/08.35
|VADODARA
|10.25/10.35
|10.35/10.45
No change in timings beyond Godhra.
Train No. 22196 Bandra Terminus – Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Express
|STATION
|Existing
|Revised
|SURAT
|08.32/08.37
|08.30/08.35
|BHARUCH
|09.20/09.22
|09.22/09.24
|VADODARA
|10.25/10.35
|10.35/10.45
|GODHRA
|11.53/11.55
|11.53/11.55
Train No. 22921 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express
|STATION
|Existing
|Revised
|SURAT
|08.32/08.37
|08.30/08.35
|VADODARA
|10.25/10.35
|10.35/10.45
No change in timings beyond Vadodara.
Train No. 22975 Bandra Terminus – Ramnagar Superfast Express
|STATION
|Existing
|Revised
|SURAT
|08.32/08.37
|08.30/08.35
|BHARUCH
|09.20/09.22
|09.22/09.24
|VADODARA
|10.25/10.35
|10.35/10.45
|GODHRA
|11.53/11.55
|11.53/11.55
No change in timings beyond Godhra.
The Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said the train timings were revised only by a few minutes and the new schedule will be effective in the next few days. "This has been done to make the train operations smooth," Thakur said. As per the release, the Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Gujarat Superfast Express, Howrah–Ahmedabad Superfast Express, Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur Humsafar Express, and Bandra Terminus–Ramnagar Superfast Express are some of the trains whose timings have been revised.
