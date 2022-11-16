Indian Railways' Western Railway zone has revised the timings of 25 trains in view of the schedule of Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express with an aim to have smooth train operations, officials said. Among the trains whose timings have been revised includes Mumbai–Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express and its schedule has been revised between Vapi and Ahmedabad railway stations in Gujarat. The timings of several trains will be revised, due to the running of Train No. 20901/02 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express and change in timings of Train No. 12009/10 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express.

