Indian Railways revises timings of Mumbai - Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express.
- Indian Railways: The train, which connects the capital cities of Maharashtra and Gujarat, is the third Vande Bharat Express
Indian Railways will once again revise the timings of Train No. 20901/20902 Mumbai Central -Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Superfast Express from 5 November. The details of the changes in timings are as under :-
Train No 20901 Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Superfast Express will arrive/depart Vapi station at 08.00/08.02 hrs instead of 08.04/08.06 hrs, Surat station at 08.55/08.58 hrs instead of 09.00/09.03 hrs, Similarly, in the return direction, Train No 20902 Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Superfast Express will arrive/depart Vadodara station at 15.53/15.56 hrs instead of 15.50/15.55 hrs, Vapi station at 18.13/18.15 hrs instead of 18.38/18.40 hrs. The timings of the train at other stations remain unchanged.
Last month, the Western Railway (WR) has further reduced the travelling time of the newly-introduced Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express train with effect from October 5.
It will take five minutes less to cover the distance from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar in Gujarat and will also arrive 20 minutes early at Mumbai Central from Gandhinagar, according to a release issued by the Western Railwayon Tuesday. The train started its commercial run on October 1, a day after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar. There is no change in the train's departure timing of 6.10 am from Mumbai Central and 2.05 pm from Gandhinagar. But the arrival timetable of the train at all the en-route stations and destinations is changed. As per the revised timetable, the Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat Express will reach its destination at 12.25 pm instead of the current 12.30 pm. It will reach Mumbai Central at 8.15 pm instead of the current timing at 8.35 pm.
Meanwhile the train, which connects the capital cities of Maharashtra and Gujarat, is the third Vande Bharat Express. The first such train was started on New Delhi-Varanasi route, while the second one was started on New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra route. As per WR spokesperson Thakur, passengers will need to shell out ₹1,275 for chair car ticket and ₹2,455 for executive chair car ticket for Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central journey. For Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar journey, a chair car ticket costs ₹1,440 and executive chair car ticket costs ₹2,650. The difference in the fare for two journeys was due to catering charges, said an official.
