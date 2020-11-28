Train No.02951 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express will depart from Mumbai Central at 17.00 hrs w.e.f 1st Dec 2020, instead of 17.30 hrs. Additional halt has been provided at Borivali station in both directions. The revised timings of arrival/ departure at enroute stations will be Borivali (17.22/17.24), Surat (19.43/19.48), Vadodara (21.03/21.13), Ratlam (00.25/ 00.28) and Kota (03.15/03.20). The train will reach New Delhi at 08.32 hrs. Similarly, Train No. 02952 New Delhi – Mumbai Central Rajdhani Special Express will depart New Delhi at 16.55 hrs w.e.f 2nd Dec, 2020 instead of 17.00 hrs. The revised timings of arrival/ departure at enroute stations will be Kota (21.30/21.40), Ratlam (00.27/00.30), Vadodara (03.40/03.50), Surat (05.13/05.18) and Borivali (07.42/07.44). The train will arrive at Mumbai Central at 08.35 hrs.