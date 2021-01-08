Indian Railways revokes cancellation of Chennai-Madurai Tejas Express, to continue from 10 January1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 02:43 PM IST
- Tejas Express takes about 6 hours and 15 minutes to cover the distance between Chennai and Madurai
Indian Railways' Southern Railway zone has decided to revoke the cancellation Tejas Express and introduce them from Sunday, 10 January ahead of the festive season.
The Tejas Express will run with a composition of one AC First Class Chair Car, twelve AC Second Class Chair Cars and two Luggage cum Brake Vans.
EU doubles Covid vaccine deal with Pfizer to 600 million doses1 min read . 02:56 PM IST
Rajnath launches portal for items to be purchased against firm demand from CSD1 min read . 02:55 PM IST
Indian Railways revokes cancellation of Chennai-Madurai Tejas Express, to continue from 10 January1 min read . 02:43 PM IST
Vaccines might not work against highly transmissible South African coronavirus variant: UK minister1 min read . 02:16 PM IST
Train No. 02613 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Tejas Special train will run 6 days in a Week (except Thursday) leaving Chennai Egmore at 06.00am from 10 January, 2021 onwards and will reach Madurai at 12.15pm, the same day.
In return direction Train No. 02614 Madurai - Chennai Egmore Tejas Special train will run 6 days in Week (except Thursday) leaving Madurai at 03.00 pm from 10 January 2021 onwards and will reach Chennai Egmore at 09.15 pm, the same day.
Tejas Express takes about 6 hours and 15 minutes to cover the distance between Chennai and Madurai.
The details of stoppages and timings of Train No. 02613 / 02614 Chennai Egmore – Madurai – Chennai Egmore Tejas Special trains are as follows:
T. No.02613 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Tejas Special train
Stations
T. No.02614 Madurai - Chennai Egmore Tejas Special train
|06.00
|(d)
|Chennai Egmore
|(a)
|21.15
|09.55/10.00
|(a/d)
|Tiruchchirappalli
|(a/d)
|17.00/17.05
|11.18/11.20
|(a/d)
|Kodaikanal Road
|(a/d)
|15.28/15.30
|12.15
|(a)
|Madurai
|(d)
|15.00
Earlier, Train No.02613/02614 Chennai Egmore – Madurai – Chennai Egmore Tejas Special was cancelled from 4 January 2021.
Now these services have been re-introduced. In view of this, passengers holding either online/PRS counter tickets for journeys commencing on or after 10.1.2021, booked prior to cancellation and still have not cancelled of their tickets, can travel using the same tickets by Tejas Express.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.