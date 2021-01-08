OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian Railways revokes cancellation of Chennai-Madurai Tejas Express, to continue from 10 January
Indian Railways' Southern Railway zone has decided to revoke the cancellation Tejas Express and introduce them from Sunday, 10 January ahead of the festive season.

The Tejas Express will run with a composition of one AC First Class Chair Car, twelve AC Second Class Chair Cars and two Luggage cum Brake Vans.

Train No. 02613 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Tejas Special train will run 6 days in a Week (except Thursday) leaving Chennai Egmore at 06.00am from 10 January, 2021 o­nwards and will reach Madurai at 12.15pm, the same day.

In return direction Train No. 02614 Madurai - Chennai Egmore Tejas Special train will run 6 days in Week (except Thursday) leaving Madurai at 03.00 pm from 10 January 2021 o­nwards and will reach Chennai Egmore at 09.15 pm, the same day.

Tejas Express takes about 6 hours and 15 minutes to cover the distance between Chennai and Madurai.

The details of stoppages and timings of Train No. 02613 / 02614 Chennai Egmore – Madurai – Chennai Egmore Tejas Special trains are as follows:


T. No.02613 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Tejas Special train

 

 

 

Stations

 

 

T. No.02614 Madurai - Chennai Egmore Tejas Special train

 

06.00(d)Chennai Egmore(a)21.15
09.55/10.00(a/d)Tiruchchirappalli(a/d)17.00/17.05
11.18/11.20(a/d)Kodaikanal Road(a/d)15.28/15.30
12.15(a)Madurai(d)15.00

Earlier, Train No.02613/02614 Chennai Egmore – Madurai – Chennai Egmore Tejas Special was cancelled from 4 January 2021.

Now these services have been re-introduced. In view of this, passengers holding either o­nline/PRS counter tickets for journeys commencing o­n or after 10.1.2021, booked prior to cancellation and still have not cancelled of their tickets, can travel using the same tickets by Tejas Express.

