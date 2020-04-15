Indian Railways introduced the Roll-on-Roll-off (RO-RO) service on Konkan Railway during the year 1999. Since then, the service is running on Konkan Railway on diesel route.

Roll-on-Roll-off’ is one such delivery model which can provide multimodal transport mix. Under the scheme, loaded trucks would be moved on the flat rakes to avoid congestion on the roads. In a rake, approximately 44 loaded/ empty trucks will be moved.

The RO-RO model is a useful and as it helps in saving fuel and turn around time and is more economical than the cost incurred by road.

With the entire nation going into a lockdown from March 25 and extended till May 3 to control the spread of covid-19 in the country , the RO-RO model cameto the rescue for many transporters in the Konkan region.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video clip on his Twitter account in which a RO-RO rake can be seen passing through.

The minister wrote "Ensuring speedy & efficient supply of essential commodities, Railways has upscaled transportation by using Roll-on Roll-off (Ro-Ro) facilities to carry loaded trucks.

Take a look at yesterday’s Ro-Ro service in the Konkan belt, fulfilling people's need amid COVID19 lockdown."

Meanwhile Indian Railways have suspended all its passengers operations till May 3. Indian Railways at present only operating its freight and parcel trains to deliver essential services across the country.