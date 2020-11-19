Indian Railways' coach manufacturing unit, The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala has rolled out a semi high-speed double-decker coach that can run at a top speed of up to 160 kilometres per hour (kmph), according to the Railways.

The RCF has develeoped the new double-decker coach that can carry more and more passengers in a single train journey in shortest possible time.

Once these coaches get the necessary approval from the Research Design and Standards Organisation(RDSO), it will be operated in the busiest routes of Indian Railways.

View Full Image Double Decker Coach

The coach will be sent to RDSO, Lucknow for further oscillation trials before putting in commercial service.

RCF has also produced non-AC double decker coaches on conventional "ICF" design pattern in 1990. It has also produced the first AC double decker coach in March 2010 which can operate at a speed of 130kmph. Later the RCF produced 'UDAY' double decker coaches with more features.

Suspension System

The new double-decker coach is fitted with state of the art air spring suspension system on the advanced design of the bogies.

Sitting System

The new double-decker coach is equipped with the most modern amenities and design, and has a capacity of 120 seats. The upper deck can seat 50 passengers and the lower deck 48, it said.

The middle deck on the rear ends has 16 seats on one side and six on the other, the Railways added.

View Full Image Double- decker coach interiors

Other Features

The coach has optimised aisle width for a comfortable journey, plush interiors, overhead luggage rack, mobile and laptop charging sockets, GPS-based passenger information system and LED destination board among other passenger-centric features.

Automatic Sliding Doors

The entry to the passenger area is through automatic sliding doors and a mini pantry too has been built in each coach to store and serve hot or chilled refreshments to passengers, a Railways statement said.

View Full Image Double -decker coach interiors

"This double decker coach with 160 kmph speed potential was rolled out today (Wednesday) in presence of RCF's General Manager Ravinder Gupta and the coach will now be sent to Research and Design Standard Organization (RDSO Lucknow) for further oscillation trials before putting in commercial service," the statement said.

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala is leading from the front in indigenous development & innovation.



Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala is leading from the front in indigenous development & innovation.

Take a glimpse of new generation Double Decker AC Chair Car Coach, capable of running at 160 kmph. RDSO will conduct safety trials before Railways inducts this coach into operations.

