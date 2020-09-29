Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Indian Railways rolls out user depot module across Western Railway
Established in 1976, IRCON International is the second railways firm which is being divested.

Indian Railways rolls out user depot module across Western Railway

1 min read . 12:17 PM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from ANI )

  • The system will also facilitate economy, efficiency and transparency besides improved asset management
  • The railway ministry said that the system will be implemented shortly across all Zones of Indian Railways.

Indian Railways has rolled out User Depot Module (UDM) developed by Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) digitally across all user depots of Western Railway.

Indian Railways has rolled out User Depot Module (UDM) developed by Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) digitally across all user depots of Western Railway.

"User Depot Module (UDM) developed by CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) was rolled out digitally across all User Depots of Western Railway by PC Sharma, Member (T&RS) on 28.09.2020," read a release by the Ministry of Railways.

"User Depot Module (UDM) developed by CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) was rolled out digitally across all User Depots of Western Railway by PC Sharma, Member (T&RS) on 28.09.2020," read a release by the Ministry of Railways.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The ministry said that the system will be implemented shortly across all Zones of Indian Railways.

"Railway's supply chain up to Stores Depots has already been digitized, however activities at user end are being done manually. Implementation of this system will bring in transformational changes from manual working to digital working with real-time transactions and online information exchange among all stakeholders. This will ensure digitization of complete supply chain, including user depots," it said.

This system will be implemented shortly across all Zones of Indian Railways. Railway’s supply chain up to Stores Depots has already been digitized, however activities at user end are being done manually.

This will ensure digitization of complete supply chain, including user depots.

The system will facilitate economy, efficiency and transparency besides improved asset management.

It will ensure improved service level and satisfaction to customers

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated