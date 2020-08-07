Home >News >India >Indian Railways' RWF sets up a 100-bedded covid care centre in Bengaluru
Indian Railways' RWF sets up a 100-bedded covid care centre in Bengaluru

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2020, 09:49 AM IST Tamal Nandi

  • Rail Wheel Factory set up a 100 bedded covid care centre for the serving as well as retired employees of its unit
  • The covid care centre was setup in the community hall 'Utsava'

Indian Railways' production unit Rail Wheel Factory ( RWF) which is situated at Yelehanka on the outskirts of the Bengaluru city and manufactures wheels, axles and wheel sets for the various types of coaches that are operational in the Indian Railways network.

With the numbers of covid-19 patients rising in the state of Karnataka and the city of Benguluru as well, RWF set up a 100 bedded covid care centre for the serving as well as retired employees of RWF.

The covid care centre was setup in the community hall 'Utsava'. The covid care centre will help in catering its services to around 12000 employees of the RWF.

Railway Ministry tweeted a video of the covid care centre in Bengaluru's RWF which was constructed in the community hall of RWF.

Meanwhile, Fifteen out of 93 deaths reported on Thursday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada 11, Dharwad and Davangere 8, Udupi (6), Ballari, Mysuru, Hassan and Kolar (4) and others.

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 2,544, Ballari 431, Mysuru 361, Shivamogga 292, Dakshina Kannada 173, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 67,425 infections, followed by Ballari 8,700 and Dakshina Kannada 6,710.

