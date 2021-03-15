Subscribe
Home >News >India >Indian Railways says report on cancellation of trains from 31 March 'misleading'

Indian Railways says report on cancellation of trains from 31 March 'misleading'

If train is not cancelled but passenger does not want travel, the Indian Railways will return the full amount of reserved tickets
2 min read . 09:01 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'Wrong news clips are being circulated in social media. All may please be informed that the video being circulated is last year's news being peddled today,'said Railway Ministry

The Ministry of Railways today denied the reports that appeared on social media that Railways is going to cancel its trains which are currently operational from 31 March 2021 is purely misleading and not based on facts.

"Wrong news clips are being circulated in social media. All may please be informed that the video being circulated is last year's news being peddled today," said Railway Ministry.

Indian Railways has not made any such announcement.

"It may be noted that express trains and suburban trains currently operational as special trains will continue to run. It is also requested that the passengers may follow covid protocol while travelling," said Railway Ministry in a statement.

Meanwhile,the Indian Railways has rendered yeoman service during the coronavirus pandemic by transporting 43 lakh migrant labourers, distributing two crore free food packets and making available several hundred coaches to be used as healthcare centres, BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav said on Monday.

Initiating the debate on Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Railways, Yadav said the Indian Railways has been completely changed into a dynamic development-oriented organisation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last several years.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the railways has offered over 200 coaches to be used as healthcare centres, 43 lakh migrant labours were transported through hundreds of special trains, two crore free food packets were distributed while 55,000 litres of drinking water have also been given to the needy, he said.

Criticising the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for announcing many railway projects "for political considerations", Yadav said everything has changed after the Modi government came to power and every decision is taken in the interest of the country.

He said 513 projects worth 1.83 lakh crore have been completed during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government while "annual expenditure on new projects has gone up to 45,000 crore in 2020-21 from a mere 11,527 crore in 2009-10".

The BJP MP from Bihar said priority has been given to northeastern states and states like West Bengal and Kerala, ruled by opposition parties.

There has been no discrimination against any state during the Modi government, he said.

Referring to the Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli, he said it was established during the UPA rule but "had not produced even a single railway coach" till the NDA government came.

Since the NDA government came to power, production has started and so far 1,500 coaches have been built and some of them exported abroad, he said.

