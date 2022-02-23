OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Indian Railways set to add one more facility in Vande Bharat, Shatabdi trains
Listen to this article

Passengers in Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains will soon be able to enjoy radio entertainment during their rail journey.

Northern Railway will introduce customized music experience and RJ entertainment in trains through the passengers' address system.

When passengers on Shatabdi/Vande Bharat trains will travel across Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ajmer, Dehradun, Kanpur, Varanasi, Katra and Kathgodam, they will be greeted by radio music.

According to the official release, Northern Railway has awarded a contract to provide full entertainment to travellers in trains and give a feel about cities they are travelling through radio service in all Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Trains of Delhi Division.

The release also read that music with travelling is the best combination and enhances the possibilities of good mood in travel.

The idea is for advertising through radio in ten Shatabdi Express trains and two Vande Bharat Express trains.

The ratio of entertainment/ railway information and commercial advertisement will be given on 50 min:10 min on per hour basis during journey time.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout