When passengers on Shatabdi/Vande Bharat trains will travel across Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ajmer, Dehradun, Kanpur, Varanasi, Katra and Kathgodam, they will be greeted by radio music.
According to the official release, Northern Railway has awarded a contract to provide full entertainment to travellers in trains and give a feel about cities they are travelling through radio service in all Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Trains of Delhi Division.
The release also read that music with travelling is the best combination and enhances the possibilities of good mood in travel.
The idea is for advertising through radio in ten Shatabdi Express trains and two Vande Bharat Express trains.