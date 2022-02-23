Indian Railways set to add one more facility in Vande Bharat, Shatabdi trains

Indian Railways set to add one more facility in Vande Bharat, Shatabdi trains1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Northern Railway will introduce customized music experience and RJ entertainment in trains through the passengers' address system.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Northern Railway will introduce customized music experience and RJ entertainment in trains through the passengers' address system.
Passengers in Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains will soon be able to enjoy radio entertainment during their rail journey.
Passengers in Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains will soon be able to enjoy radio entertainment during their rail journey.
Northern Railway will introduce customized music experience and RJ entertainment in trains through the passengers' address system.
Northern Railway will introduce customized music experience and RJ entertainment in trains through the passengers' address system.
When passengers on Shatabdi/Vande Bharat trains will travel across Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ajmer, Dehradun, Kanpur, Varanasi, Katra and Kathgodam, they will be greeted by radio music.
When passengers on Shatabdi/Vande Bharat trains will travel across Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ajmer, Dehradun, Kanpur, Varanasi, Katra and Kathgodam, they will be greeted by radio music.
According to the official release, Northern Railway has awarded a contract to provide full entertainment to travellers in trains and give a feel about cities they are travelling through radio service in all Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Trains of Delhi Division.
According to the official release, Northern Railway has awarded a contract to provide full entertainment to travellers in trains and give a feel about cities they are travelling through radio service in all Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Trains of Delhi Division.
The release also read that music with travelling is the best combination and enhances the possibilities of good mood in travel.
The release also read that music with travelling is the best combination and enhances the possibilities of good mood in travel.
The idea is for advertising through radio in ten Shatabdi Express trains and two Vande Bharat Express trains.
The idea is for advertising through radio in ten Shatabdi Express trains and two Vande Bharat Express trains.
The ratio of entertainment/ railway information and commercial advertisement will be given on 50 min:10 min on per hour basis during journey time.
The ratio of entertainment/ railway information and commercial advertisement will be given on 50 min:10 min on per hour basis during journey time.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!