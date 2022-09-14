Indian Railways share breathtaking pictures of Chenab Bridge, netizens applaud

The 1,315 metre long Chenab bridge forms a crucial link in the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal, which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section of the Kashmir Railway project
Indian Railways on Tuesday shared breathtaking photos of the Chenab Bridge. The world's highest Railway bridge- Chenab Bridge's Golden Joint was inaugurated on 13 August this year.
The Chenab Bridge is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project. Of the 272-km USBRL project, the work on 161 km was commissioned in phases.
“A sight of the breathtakingly beautiful Chenab Bridge." Indian Railways wrote on Twitter.
The photos that the Indian Railways has shared show the arch of the under-construction bridge, with a sea of clouds just beneath it. The pictures look heavenly with the rays of the sun falling over the clouds. Another photo shows the sun shining brightly and the bridge appears to be headed into the horizon.
The first phase of 118-km Qazigund-Baramulla section was commissioned in October 2009, followed by the 18-km Banihal-Qazigund in June 2013 and the 25-km Udhampur-Katra in July 2014.
Twitter users were blown away by the photos and complemented the railways for constructing the structure. "What makes it more special is that this is a developmental initiative and not a leisure expenditure! It is taller than the magnificent Eiffel Tower! This is what you call development at its highest peak!" tweeted one user.
The Chenab bridge is 1,315 metre long. The bridge forms a crucial link in the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal, which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section of the Kashmir Railway project.
Notably, it will be the highest Railway Bridge in the world being 359m above the river bed level. The Chenab Bridge will be 35 meters higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris (France).
As per Indian Government, the Chenab Bridge is being built at ₹1,486 crore.
