Indian Railways today shared an old photo of Gandhinagar Capital railway station a day ahead of it being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Railway Ministry shared on Twitter both the 'before' and 'after' photos of Gandhinagar railway station. The railway station has many first to its name, the main attraction being a five-star hotel being constructed in a railway station which is a first of it kind by the Indian Railways.

A Joint Venture SPV namely Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development (GARUD) company was formed with Government of Gujarat and Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) for the redevelopment of the station. The upgradation of Gandhinagar Capital Railway station has been done at a cost of ₹71.50 crore.

The luxury hotel, having 318 rooms and to be operated by a private entity, is spread across 7,400 square meters and has been built at a cost of ₹790 crore, said the release. The hotel would host national and international guests who would come to attend seminars and conferences at Mahatma Mandir, a convention centre situated just opposite the property, it said.

Minister of State for Railways & Textiles, Darshana Jardosh shared a video clip of the railway station at night.





With an aim of giving priority to passenger satisfaction, Gandhinagar Capital station has been developed jeweled with amenities at par with modern airports for a pleasurable experience. There is segregated Entry and Exit surrounded by landscaped area. Parking facilities have been provided for more than 300 vehicles. There is an inter-faith prayer hall, art gallery with LED wall display lounge, baby feeding room, centralized AC waiting hall, Double height entrance lobby with spacious ticketing facility etc. Special Care has been taken to make it a Divyang friendly station by providing it with a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking space etc.

In terms of vertical circulation, escalators and elevators have been provided at the station. Seamless Wi-Fi connectivity is available on the station. The 3 platforms are well connected through 2 subways. The centralized AC multipurpose waiting lounge has a capacity to seat 40 people. The waiting area at the platform too has a capacity to seat almost 500 passengers.

With regard to safety, the entire station, including platforms have been provided with fire hydrant system and extinguishers. The Arrival and Departure areas and subway are well protected by fire detection and fire sprinklers.

