Indian Railways has clarified that it will not resume the services of providing bedrolls and blankets in the passenger trains.

With the winter season already setting in, many passengers travelling in Indian Railways’ passenger trains may have expected that Railways will resume the services of providing blankets in the trains.

However, during the ongoing Winter session of the Parliament Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in a written reply to a question of resumption of bedroll services in the passenger trains has stated, “ As part of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

The service of the linen and blanket has been withdrawn by the Railways as a precautionary measure. With Covid-19 pandemic still there in the country, Railways decided to maintain this precautionary measure."

In order to prevent spread of Covid-19, blankets and curtains was immediately withdrawn from service by Indian Railways last year in March. However, passengers can buy disposable bedroll kit provided by the Indian Railways as per their need while travelling in the AC coaches of the passenger trains.

In another incident, former Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav last year said that the railway passengers traveling in AC Coaches will have to travel with their own blankets and bedsheets "even after the pandemic subsides".

Yadav said, "We have decided to give a single-use bed to the passengers or the passengers can carry their own bedsheets and blankets even after the pandemic subsides.

Yadav said that the Railways is putting efforts to maintain hygiene during the rail journey. Therefore, such a decision has been taken.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways will not give concessional tickets to other passengers including senior citizen concessions in the fare yet.

This information was given by Union Railway, Communications & Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnav who in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter session of the Parliament has said that in view of the COVID pandemic and protocols, the concession in fares for all classes of some passengers will not be resumed yet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.