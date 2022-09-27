Indian Railways shares an update on RRB NTPC result. Check details here1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 10:32 AM IST
- Indian Railways in a statement said that results of Level 6 have been declared from 6 September onwards by all 21 RRBs
The Ministry of Railways has issued a statement in which it has said that all the stages of recruitment of all five levels of CEN 01/2019 Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC) have been completed and evaluation of the scripts of Skill Test is under process by each Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).