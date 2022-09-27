The Ministry of Railways has issued a statement in which it has said that all the stages of recruitment of all five levels of CEN 01/2019 Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC) have been completed and evaluation of the scripts of Skill Test is under process by each Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

"Results of Level 6 have been declared from 6 September onwards by all 21 RRBs. RRBs have already initiated the process of Document Verification & Medical Examination of shortlisted candidates for Level 6 posts. Thereafter final empanelment list for Level 6 will be declared," the statement further added.

Empanelling candidates sequentially for each level is in interest of candidates as it will ensure that one candidate is empanelled against one post only. RRBs are taking all steps to ensure early empanelment of all levels in a time bound manner. The joining of candidates will be done by the concerned Zonal Railways for each level immediately after empanelment for that level is notified by each RRB. Simultaneously RRBs are engaged with conduct of CBT of CEN RRC 01/2019 (Level -1) which has started on 17.08.2022 and is still under process.

The Ministry of Railways further stated in its statement that candidates are advised to concentrate on preparing for recruitment activities being conducted by RRBs and should not interfere with the processes being adopted by RRBs which are in accordance with notifications issued in this matter, solely keeping the interest of candidates in totality.