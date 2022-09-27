Indian Railways shares an update on RRB NTPC result. Check details here

Empanelling candidates sequentially for each level is in interest of candidates as it will ensure that one candidate is empanelled against one post only. RRBs are taking all steps to ensure early empanelment of all levels in a time bound manner. The joining of candidates will be done by the concerned Zonal Railways for each level immediately after empanelment for that level is notified by each RRB. Simultaneously RRBs are engaged with conduct of CBT of CEN RRC 01/2019 (Level -1) which has started on 17.08.2022 and is still under process.

