The Ministry of Railways shared the futuristic look of the Delhi railway station on Twitter on Saturday, prompting reviews from netizens.

In a tweet, the railway ministry shared two pictures of the railway station and captioned it, "Marking a new era: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station (NDSL)".

The pictures showed two dome-like structures with a glass roof. Several flyovers can also be seen in the picture for easy access to and from the station. In one picture, a foot overbridge can be seen for the movement of pedestrians to the platforms.

Marking a New Era: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). pic.twitter.com/i2Fll1WG59 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 3, 2022

While the pictures of the state-of-the-art model have received nearly 40,000 likes in the past 24 hours, several Twitter users commented that railways is busy working on appearances instead of addressing issues like train accidents and delays.

Several Twitter users wrote their viewpoints regarding the futuristic structure. One user wrote about the challenges in implementing the plan as it would require vast areas of land. Another user said that glass is not a suitable material in Delhi's scorching summer.

Please fire the architect who proposed this. Aesthetics are horrible and doesn't reflect anything about India. Glasshouse in Delhi and a structure that could have been designed in a more environment friendly wayhttps://t.co/mgYTHIaI9P? pic.twitter.com/9X57Nn02pJ — 🇮🇳 𝓫𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓫𝓸𝓷 🇮🇳 (@bubun_s) September 3, 2022

This looks great but seems like 2050 plan looking at the amount of land acquisition / development this requires and the potential hurdles with current occupants right outside NDLS on Paharganj side. — Gurjot Ahluwalia (@gurjota) September 3, 2022

Great initiative. Are those solar pannels or tinted glass panes? How do you plan to cool the the station in Delhi's scrotching heat?

How do you plan to trap cool air at the entrances/ departure points of the Trains?

Are those aluminum pannels ? On the roof? — Dhruv Gulati (@DG5cool) September 3, 2022

You do know glass reflects and Delhi simmer temperature reaches 48 degree. — Anukul Sharma (@AnukulS31938361) September 3, 2022

Better to focus on services of trains on time, cleaning them, more security because at the end no one will stay on stations for having look and appreciating this design 🤦🤦 — Ankit Sharma (@HelloAnkiit) September 3, 2022