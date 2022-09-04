Indian Railways shares future look of Delhi station; Here's how people reacted

Indian Railways shares future look of Delhi station; Here's how people reacted1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
- The Ministry of Railways shared the futuristic look of the Delhi railway station on Twitter
The Ministry of Railways shared the futuristic look of the Delhi railway station on Twitter on Saturday, prompting reviews from netizens.
The Ministry of Railways shared the futuristic look of the Delhi railway station on Twitter on Saturday, prompting reviews from netizens.
In a tweet, the railway ministry shared two pictures of the railway station and captioned it, "Marking a new era: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station (NDSL)".
In a tweet, the railway ministry shared two pictures of the railway station and captioned it, "Marking a new era: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station (NDSL)".
The pictures showed two dome-like structures with a glass roof. Several flyovers can also be seen in the picture for easy access to and from the station. In one picture, a foot overbridge can be seen for the movement of pedestrians to the platforms.
The pictures showed two dome-like structures with a glass roof. Several flyovers can also be seen in the picture for easy access to and from the station. In one picture, a foot overbridge can be seen for the movement of pedestrians to the platforms.
While the pictures of the state-of-the-art model have received nearly 40,000 likes in the past 24 hours, several Twitter users commented that railways is busy working on appearances instead of addressing issues like train accidents and delays.
While the pictures of the state-of-the-art model have received nearly 40,000 likes in the past 24 hours, several Twitter users commented that railways is busy working on appearances instead of addressing issues like train accidents and delays.
Several Twitter users wrote their viewpoints regarding the futuristic structure. One user wrote about the challenges in implementing the plan as it would require vast areas of land. Another user said that glass is not a suitable material in Delhi's scorching summer.
Several Twitter users wrote their viewpoints regarding the futuristic structure. One user wrote about the challenges in implementing the plan as it would require vast areas of land. Another user said that glass is not a suitable material in Delhi's scorching summer.