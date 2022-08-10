Indian Railways shares status updates on the Sikkim rail network. See photos

Indian Railway said that as of last month construction work about 52.13%(20.25 km of 38.71 km) of 14 tunnels which falls in this route have been completed and also 33% work completed (Foundation and substructure in progress) on the bridges which will fall in this hilly terrain. The 52-km-long rail line connecting Sevoke in West Bengal with Rangpo in Sikkim is expected to be operational by December 2023, a senior official from Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) earlier said.