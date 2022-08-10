Indian Railways shares status updates on the Sikkim rail network. See photos

According to Indian Railways the West Bengal-Sikkim rail link was initially scheduled to be completed by 2015 but has been facing challenges due to difficult terrain and land-related hiccups, which caused a delay in the project
Indian Railways shared a status update on the ongoing construction work of bring the state of Sikkim under the Indian Railways network. Sikkim will get with the Indian Railways network after the completion of Sivoke - Rangpo project.
Indian Railway said that as of last month construction work about 52.13%(20.25 km of 38.71 km) of 14 tunnels which falls in this route have been completed and also 33% work completed (Foundation and substructure in progress) on the bridges which will fall in this hilly terrain. The 52-km-long rail line connecting Sevoke in West Bengal with Rangpo in Sikkim is expected to be operational by December 2023, a senior official from Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) earlier said.
The Sivoke - Rangpo project includes 14 tunnels, 17 bridges, and five stations, which include one at Teesta in the Kalimpong district that would be underground. At least 86% of the route will pass through 14 tunnels out of which 13 tunnels are in West Bengal.
The line is a broad gauge (5ft 6in) and has a proposed 65km/hr speed limit. The groundbreaking ceremony for the project - approved in 2008 - was held in February 2010, and the track was expected to be completed in 2020.
Once operational, it will be the first time Sikkim has been connected to the main Indian rail network and is expected to boost local tourism and the region's economy.
Later it will be connected to Gangtok, Sikkim .The rail link will pass through the steep terrain of the Kanchenjunga mountain range foothills and the Teesta river valley.