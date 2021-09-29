Minister of State for Railways Darshana Vikram Jardosh has recently visited the state of Uttarakhand and reviewed the various ongoing railway projects in the state.

The rail connectivity to different locations in the Himalayan state will make travel much safer, economical and comfortable.

The Minister visited the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Project site ahead of Rishikesh. She saw the tunnel boring work there. Reviewing the status of work on the Broad-gauge Rail line, the MoSR said that work in going on at a fast pace and all efforts are to complete the prestigious project on time. She also added that along with the rail project the Railway is also building roads which is providing connectivity to several far-flung villages in the hills.

On the Chardham circuit in Uttarakhand, the Minister said that preliminary studies have been encouraging. Further surveys are being conducted by the competent experts to ascertain the feasibility features of the project. She also elaborated that several stations in Uttarakhand are to be redeveloped and fortified with new amenities. This will be helpful for the tourists and pilgrims visiting the state.

Chardham Project:

Purpose:

For Connecting the four major Dhams in Uttarakhand state; Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath by Railways.

Present Status:

1. Reconnaissance Engineering Survey has been done and report submitted

2. Final Location Survey is ongoing to study feasibility of the project and to propose alignment.

Rishikesh – Karnaprayag Project

About the Project:

• The new Broad Gauge (BG) Railway line between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag is a very important development project in the state of Uttarakhand.

• The objective of providing Rail link between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag is for facilitating easy access to pilgrimage centre situated in the state of Uttarakhand, connecting new trade centre, development of backward areas and to serve the population living in the area.

• It is expected that such a link will result in a considerable reduction in travel time and cost.

• This rail link will provide opportunities for industrial development, cottage industry in the area, boost the economy and tourism prospects in the state.

• The proposed railway line will connect important towns like Devprayag, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Gauchar and Karnaprayag through 5 districts of Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Chamoli.

Railways being environment friendly and an all-weather mass transportation system will be ideal for the ecologically sensitive region. This will boost the economy of the region and provide employment, marketing and business opportunities to the people.

