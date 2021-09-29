Indian Railways shares update on Char Dham project in Uttarakhand. Details here

The Minister visited the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Project site ahead of Rishikesh. She saw the tunnel boring work there. Reviewing the status of work on the Broad-gauge Rail line, the MoSR said that work in going on at a fast pace and all efforts are to complete the prestigious project on time. She also added that along with the rail project the Railway is also building roads which is providing connectivity to several far-flung villages in the hills.