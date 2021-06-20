4 min read.Updated: 20 Jun 2021, 07:25 AM ISTLivemint
Indian Railways with a view to meet the travel demand is incresing the number of special trains across the country
Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone has decided to extend the trip of six more special trains and also restoring the trips of nine pairs of special trains from tri-weekly to daily. Indian Railways is increasing the number of special trains across the country as the number of new covid-19 cases is on the decline. Several passenger trains were cancelled by the railways when the country was facing a surge in covid-19 cases.
Here is the list of trains whose trips are being extended by the Western Railway:
The trips of Train No. 02971/02972 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Special Train will be restored from 29th June, 2021 to run daily.
2. Train No. 09217/09218 Bandra Terminus – Veraval Special Train
The trips of Train No. 09217 Bandra Terminus – Veraval Special Train will be restored from 30th June, 2021 and of Train No. 09218 Veraval – Bandra Terminus Special Train will be restored from 28th June, 2021 to run daily.
3. Train No. 02961/02962 Mumbai Central – Indore Superfast Special Train
The trips of Train No. 02961 Mumbai Central – Indore Special Train will be restored from 26th June, 2021 and of Train No. 02962 Indore – Mumbai Central Special Train will be restored from 27th June, 2021 to run daily.
4. Train No. 09201/09202 Dadar – Ahmedabad Superfast Special Train
The trips of Train No. 09201 Dadar – Ahmedabad Special Train will be restored from 28th June, 2021 and of Train No. 09202 Ahmedabad – Dadar Special Train will be restored from 27th June, 2021 to run daily.
5. Train No. 02927/02928 Dadar – Kevadiya Superfast Special Train
The trips of Train No. 02927 Dadar – Kevadiya Special Train will be restored from 27th June, 2021 and of Train No. 02928 Kevadiya – Dadar Special Train will be restored from 28th June, 2021 to run daily.
6. Train No. 02919/02920 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Superfast Special Train
The trips of Train No. 02919 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special Train will be restored from 1st July, 2021 and of Train No. 02920 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Special Train will be restored from 3rd July, 2021 to run daily.
7. Train No. 02955/02956 Mumbai Central – Jaipur Superfast Special Train
The trips of Train No. 02955 Mumbai Central – Jaipur Special Train will be restored from 26th June, 2021 and of Train No. 02956 Jaipur – Mumbai Central Special Train will be restored from 27th June, 2021 to run daily.
8. Train No. 02957/02958 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Superfast Rajdhani Special Train
The trips of Train No. 02957 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Special Train will be restored from 28th June, 2021 and of Train No. 02958 New Delhi – Ahmedabad Special Train will be restored from 29th June, 2021 to run daily.
9. Train No. 09329/09330 Indore – Udaipur City Special Train
The trips of Train No. 09329 Indore – Udaipur City Special Train will be restored from 28th June, 2021 and of Train No. 09330 Udaipur City – Indore Special Train will be restored from 29th June, 2021 to run daily.
