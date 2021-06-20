Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone has decided to extend the trip of six more special trains and also restoring the trips of nine pairs of special trains from tri-weekly to daily. Indian Railways is increasing the number of special trains across the country as the number of new covid-19 cases is on the decline. Several passenger trains were cancelled by the railways when the country was facing a surge in covid-19 cases.

Here is the list of trains whose trips are being extended by the Western Railway:

1. Train No. 09005/09006 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Special Train

The trips of Train No. 09005/06 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Special Train are extended to run on 25th June, 2021 from Bandra Terminus and 28th June, 2021 from Barauni.

2. Train No. 09099/09100 Bandra Terminus – Mau Special Train

The trips of Train No. 09099/100 Bandra Terminus – Mau Special Train are extended to run on 22nd & 29th June, 2021 from Bandra Terminus and 24th June & 1st July, 2021 from Mau.

3. Train No. 09117/09118 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special Train

The trips of Train No. 09117/18 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special Train are extended to run on 25th June, 2021 from Mumbai Central and 28th June, 2021 from Bhagalpur.

4. Train No. 09177/09178 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special Train

The trips of Train No. 09177/78 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special Train are extended to run on 23rd & 30th June, 2021 from Mumbai Central and 26th June and 3rd July, 2021 from Bhagalpur.

5. Train No. 09087/09088 Udhna – Chhapra Superfast Special Train

The trips of Train No. 09087/86 Udhna – Chhapra Special Train are extended to run on 25th June, 2021 from Udhna and 27th June, 2021 from Chhapra.

6. Train No. 09521/09522 Rajkot – Samastipur Special Train

The trips of Train No. 09521/22 Rajkot – Samastipur Special Train are extended to run on 23rd & 30th June, 2021 from Rajkot and 26th June & 3rd July, 2021 from Samastipur.

Restoration of trips of nine pairs of special trains from tri-weekly to daily

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, trips of 9 Special Trains are being restored to run from tri-weekly basis to daily till further advice.

1. Train No. 02971/02972 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Superfast Special Train

The trips of Train No. 02971/02972 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Special Train will be restored from 29th June, 2021 to run daily.

2. Train No. 09217/09218 Bandra Terminus – Veraval Special Train

The trips of Train No. 09217 Bandra Terminus – Veraval Special Train will be restored from 30th June, 2021 and of Train No. 09218 Veraval – Bandra Terminus Special Train will be restored from 28th June, 2021 to run daily.

3. Train No. 02961/02962 Mumbai Central – Indore Superfast Special Train

The trips of Train No. 02961 Mumbai Central – Indore Special Train will be restored from 26th June, 2021 and of Train No. 02962 Indore – Mumbai Central Special Train will be restored from 27th June, 2021 to run daily.

4. Train No. 09201/09202 Dadar – Ahmedabad Superfast Special Train

The trips of Train No. 09201 Dadar – Ahmedabad Special Train will be restored from 28th June, 2021 and of Train No. 09202 Ahmedabad – Dadar Special Train will be restored from 27th June, 2021 to run daily.

5. Train No. 02927/02928 Dadar – Kevadiya Superfast Special Train

The trips of Train No. 02927 Dadar – Kevadiya Special Train will be restored from 27th June, 2021 and of Train No. 02928 Kevadiya – Dadar Special Train will be restored from 28th June, 2021 to run daily.

6. Train No. 02919/02920 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Superfast Special Train

The trips of Train No. 02919 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special Train will be restored from 1st July, 2021 and of Train No. 02920 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Special Train will be restored from 3rd July, 2021 to run daily.

7. Train No. 02955/02956 Mumbai Central – Jaipur Superfast Special Train

The trips of Train No. 02955 Mumbai Central – Jaipur Special Train will be restored from 26th June, 2021 and of Train No. 02956 Jaipur – Mumbai Central Special Train will be restored from 27th June, 2021 to run daily.

8. Train No. 02957/02958 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Superfast Rajdhani Special Train

The trips of Train No. 02957 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Special Train will be restored from 28th June, 2021 and of Train No. 02958 New Delhi – Ahmedabad Special Train will be restored from 29th June, 2021 to run daily.

9. Train No. 09329/09330 Indore – Udaipur City Special Train

The trips of Train No. 09329 Indore – Udaipur City Special Train will be restored from 28th June, 2021 and of Train No. 09330 Udaipur City – Indore Special Train will be restored from 29th June, 2021 to run daily.





