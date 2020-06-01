Indian Railways has started running a pair of 100 trains from Monday, after a gap of over two months due to coronavirus lockdown across India. Mahanagari Express, the first train among 200 special trains to start today, departed from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. States such as Maharashtra have had their reservations regarding the opening of passenger trains, but last minute arrangements were made to run the special trains from their respective source stations.

These special trains are in addition to already operational 30 Rajdhani type trains, and Shramik trains, which are being used to ferry stranded migrant laborers. Ministry of Railways after consultation with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had announced the train services to be further partially restored with effect from June 1.

New charting, boarding rules you should know

1) Passengers to reach station 90 minutes in advance

2) Along with Fully confirmed and RAC passengers, partially Waitlisted Ticket holders (if in single PNR there are confirmed and WL passengers both) also allowed.

Not Allowed - Waitlisted passengers.

3) Passengers will be compulsorily screened and only those found asymptomatic will be allowed to board trains. All passengers must wear face covers/masks at the entry and during travel.

4) If during screening at the station a passenger has very high temperature/symptoms of Covid-19 etc., he shall not be allowed to travel despite having confirmed tickets. In such case full refund shall be provided to the passenger.

5) Maintaining social distance is a must all the time.

6) Use of Arogya Setu app mandatory.

7) First chart shall be prepared at least 4 hours before scheduled departure and second chart shall be prepared at least 2 hours (unlike present practice of 30 minutes) before scheduled departure.

8) No unreserved (UTS) tickets will be issued and no tickets will be issued onboard to any passenger during the journey.

9) If during screening at the station a passenger has very high temperature/symptoms of Covid-19 etc., he shall not be allowed to travel despite having confirmed tickets. In such case full refund shall be provided to passenger as under:-

On PNR having single passenger.

On a party ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel and also all other passengers on the same PNR do not want to travel in that case full refund shall be granted for all passengers.

On a party ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel however other passengers on the PNR want to travel in that case full refund of fare shall be granted to passenger who was not allowed to travel.

10) There will be no unreserved coach in the train.

Catering rules in railways

No catering charges shall be included in the fare. Provision for pre paid meal booking, e-catering shall be disabled. However, IRCTC shall make provision for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis only in limited trains, having Pantry car attached. IPassengers are encouraged to carry their own food and drinking water. All static catering and vending units (Multi Purpose stalls, Bookstalls, Misc./Chemist stalls etc) at Railway stations will remain open. In case of Food Plaza and Refreshments rooms etc, cooked items may be served as take away only with no sit-down eating arrangements in place

Linen and Blanket in trains:

No Linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel. The temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose.

Here are a few facts about these special 200 trains

1) Over 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on 200 trains from Tuesday.

2) Around 26 lakhs passengers booked for Advance Reservation Period 01 to 30 June 2020.

3) Services in addition to Shramik Special trains and Special AC trains being run since 12th May.

4) Tickets can be bought online through IRCTC website or mobile app. Railways has also allowed booking of reservation tickets through the reservation counters, Common Service Centers and IRCTC ticketing agents.

5) First time in Indian Railways' history, the TTEs will be without their customary black coats and ties and will instead wear gloves, masks, PPEs and check tickets with magnifying glasses.

6) Indian Railways issued an appeal for people with comorbidity, pregnant women, children below age of 10 and those aged above 65 to avoid travel by rail

7) Travelers will also be provided with hand sanitizers at entry and exit points at station and in coaches

8) Zonal Railways have been instructed to ensure that there are separate entry and exit gates at Railway stations to the extent feasible so that there is no face to face movement of passengers.

You can read the full list of 230 special trains here





