Indian Railways starts a new train between Mau and Delhi

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed about the starting of the new train this in a tweet on Sunday. In a Hindi tweet, Goyal said, "On the request of @AKSharmaBharat jee, Railway today started operation of a special train from Delhi to Mau. Along with the commencement of Covid vaccination, the operation of the train will help the people of the area and there will be a spurt in economic activities."

