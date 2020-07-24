Indian Railways starts new ticket checking system at Mumbai station

Indian Railways' Central Railway zone has launched an app called 'CheckIn Master' for the ticket checking staff.

The app will help in contactless checking of both PRS and UTS tickets by the railway staff and will also help in reducing the risk of getting infected with covid-19

Central Railway zone launched the app at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) in Mumbai.

In a statement issued by the Central Railway,it said, " that the app will help the ticket checking staff discharge their duties without any fear at the times of covid-19."

The App has OCR and QR code scanning features to check PRS and UTS tickets from a safe distance. Handheld thermal guns are also provided for thermal screening of passengers.

In the next phase Central Railway zone also plans to install flap-based gates at entry/exit with automatic QR-code based ticket checking.

This CheckIn Master App can be used for attendance and real time monitoring of ticket checking staff also. It is done under CSR from M/s Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. (RECL) with zero cost to the Railway.

Recently, Mumbai division of Central Railway has also provided a neckband, portable Public Address (PA) system to the ticket checking staff for the safety of ticket checking staff. Initially 50 such sets have been purchased and will be given to other TC staff also in coming days. This will enable the frontline staff to communicate with passengers as they can hear the instructions given by the ticket checking staff adhering to the social distancing. This is also helpful in regulating passengers at the station when they come to board the train. Some of the features of this portable PA system are as under:

· Elegant and compact ultra-portable PA amplifier with maximum power output of 12W.

· 3.5 mm microphone input socket for connecting the headband microphone and 3.5 mm line input socket for connecting a DVD, CD or an MP3.

· Convenient to use.

