Indian Railways starts operating 13 special trains within Tamil Nadu

Indian Railways has started operating 13 special trains within Tamil Nadu from today, after relaxation in restrictions.

Tamil Nadu: Indian Railways has started to operate

13 special trains within the state from today, after relaxed restrictions pic.twitter.com/CjAzqnN7eR — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu reported 5,783 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count for active cases in the state to 51,458. According to the State Health Department, as many as 5,820 people were discharged today after being recovered from COVID-19, while 88 patients have succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the discharged cases have risen to 4,04,186 and the death toll to 7,836, it added.

Earlier, Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman Railway Board had stated that the Indian Railways will run 40 pairs of new special trains from September 12 for which the reservations will begin from September 10.

Yadav said the Railways will monitor all the trains currently in operation to determine which ones have long waiting lists.

"Wherever there is a demand, wherever the waiting list is long, we will run a clone train ahead of the actual train, so that passengers can travel," he said.

These 80 trains will be in addition to the already operational 230 trains across the country.

The Railways had started operating passenger trains since May after the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March this year led to a halt in operations.

