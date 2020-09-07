Indian Railways starts operating 13 special trains within Tamil Nadu

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu reported 5,783 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count for active cases in the state to 51,458. According to the State Health Department, as many as 5,820 people were discharged today after being recovered from COVID-19, while 88 patients have succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the discharged cases have risen to 4,04,186 and the death toll to 7,836, it added.