Indian Railways on Wednesday said that it has started Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express operated with the Tejas rakes with several facilities from today.

The Railways informed that existing rakes of the trains are being replaced with brand new Tejas type sleeper coaches.

The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems. It is equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server. PICCU will record the data of WSP, CCTV recording, Toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor and energy meter, an official release said.

Features available at the smart coaches:

Passenger Announcement/Passenger Information System: Two LCDs inside each coach display vital journey related information to the passengers such as the next station, distance remaining, expected time of arrival, delay and safety related messages.

Security and Surveillance monitoring: Six cameras are fitted in each coach which gives live recording. CCTV cameras with day night vision capability, facial recognition even in low light condition, Network Video Recorder are provided.

Automatic Plug Door: All main entrance doors are centralized controlled by guard. Train will not start until all doors are closed.

Fire Alarm, Detection and Suppression system: All coaches are provided with Automatic Fire Alarm and Detection System. The Pantry and Power Cars have automatic fire suppression system in case detected.

Improved Toilet Unit: Toilets are provided with anti-graffiti coating, gel coated shelf, new design dustbin, door latch activated light, engagement display, and infant care seat.

Toilet Occupancy Sensor: Automatically displays the toilet occupancy inside each coach

Panic Button in Lavatories: Fitted in each lavatory, in case of any emergency.

Toilet Annunciation Sensor Integration: Two Toilet Annunciation Sensor Integration are fitted in each coach which will relay dos and don’ts announcement in the lavatories, whenever it is engaged.

Bio-Vacuum Toilet system: Provides improved hygiene condition in the toilet due to improved flushing and also save water per flush.

Stainless Steel Under-frame: Complete under-frame is of austenitic stainless steel (SS 201LN) which increases life of the coach because of reduced corrosion.

Air Suspension Bogies: Provided with Air Spring Suspension in bogies to improve passenger comfort and ride quality of these coaches.

On Board condition monitoring system for bearing, wheel, to improve safety

HVAC - Air quality measurement for Air Conditioning system

Water level sensor to indicate water availability on real time basis

Textured Exterior PVC Film: Exterior is provided with textured PVC film.

Improved interiors: Seats and berths having fire – resistant silicon foam, provide better comfort and safety to passengers.

Roller Blind on window: Instead of curtains roller blinds provided for easy sanitization.

Mobile Charging points: Provided for each passenger.

Berth reading light: Provided for each passenger.

Upper berth climbing arrangement: Convenient upper berth arrangement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.