Indian Railways on Wednesday said that it has started Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express operated with the Tejas rakes with several facilities from today.
The Railways informed that existing rakes of the trains are being replaced with brand new Tejas type sleeper coaches.
The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems. It is equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server. PICCU will record the data of WSP, CCTV recording, Toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor and energy meter, an official release said.
Features available at the smart coaches:
Passenger Announcement/Passenger Information System: Two LCDs inside each coach display vital journey related information to the passengers such as the next station, distance remaining, expected time of arrival, delay and safety related messages.
Security and Surveillance monitoring: Six cameras are fitted in each coach which gives live recording. CCTV cameras with day night vision capability, facial recognition even in low light condition, Network Video Recorder are provided.
Automatic Plug Door: All main entrance doors are centralized controlled by guard. Train will not start until all doors are closed.
Fire Alarm, Detection and Suppression system: All coaches are provided with Automatic Fire Alarm and Detection System. The Pantry and Power Cars have automatic fire suppression system in case detected.