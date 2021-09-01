The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems. It is equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server. PICCU will record the data of WSP, CCTV recording, Toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor and energy meter, an official release said.