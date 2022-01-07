Indian Railways in a bid to minimise the problem of passengers looking to book tickets at the reservation counter will now be able to book their tickets from thepost office as well.

It is part of the ongoing modernisation plan under which Indian Railways, in collaboration with the postal department, is introducing a train reservation facility at the post offices.

Initially, the ticket booking facility would be made available in around 9147 post offices in Uttar Pradesh.

Hon’ble Union Minister for Railways @AshwiniVaishnaw dedicated IRCTC e ticketing services through CSC in 9147 post offices in UP at a function held at GPO Lucknow today. This will facilitate remote and rural area passengers the reserved ticket facility from nearby post offices. pic.twitter.com/wkvbUCLXYF — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) January 6, 2022

“The facility would save a lot of time for people as they won’t have to visit the station or their agents to get their train tickets booked," said the official to HT.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the new scheme in Lucknow.

According to North Central Railway (NCR) Chief Public Relations Officer Shivam Sharma, the Railway Minister inaugurated the terminal facilities and coaching complex including the newly constructed second entrance of Gomti Nagar Railway station at a programme organised at the station in the state capital.

He also inaugurated Gomti Nagar-Kamakhya Express, Mailani-Bichhiya passenger train and Kanpur Central-Brahmavart MEMU train, Sharma said.

Addressing the function, Vaishnav said Lucknow is developing and expanding rapidly, and this city holds special importance in the educational, industrial and cultural fields.

Keeping this in mind, Gomtinagar station, located in the eastern area of the city has been developed as a terminal station and provision has been made for other necessary facilities including a coaching complex.

With the development of Gomti Nagar as a terminal station, the movement of long-distance trains has become possible from here, Sharma quoted the minister as saying.

The minister said the residents, students and public representatives of Lucknow and surrounding areas had been demanding for a long time that trains should be run from Lucknow to Guwahati.

Keeping this in mind, after developing Gomtinagar into a terminal station,approval was given for the operation of the Gomtinagar- Kamakhya weekly express train and today this express train was started, he said. Railway Minister Vaishnav said the development of stations is being done keeping in mind the needs of the next 50 years which benefits all sections of the society.

*With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.