Indian Railways steps up to fill gaps in supply chain

Indian Railways is playing a key role in addressing the supply chain challenges caused by the nationwide lockdown, by transporting essential goods, including foodgrain, across the country.

Between 23 March and 14 April, more than 788,000 wagons have transported essentials to keep the supply chain functional, official data showed. Of these, more than 515,000 wagons carried commodities such as foodgrain, salt, sugar, milk, edible oil, onions, fruits, vegetables, petroleum products and coal.

In the year-ago period, the railways had loaded 490,000 wagons with essential commodities.

The railways has also upscaled the transportation of goods using the roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) facility to carry loaded trucks on goods trains.

“The vast railway network is proving to be a lifeline in the time of need. With most of the trucks off the road, the railways has been able to step up and provide the much needed logistical support for movement of essential goods," said Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, director and practice lead, transport and logistics, Crisil Infrastructure Advisory.

The railways also aims to meet the demands of states by resuming parcel trains for short-distance movement of essentials within states.

It is offering on-demand parcel services for local industries and e-commerce players.

Parcel trains are being operated on 65 routes, with 507 trains running till 14 April.

More than 20,400 tonnes of goods have been loaded during the lockdown period with the national transporter earning ₹7.54 crore, according to an official statement.