Watch: Indian Railways conducts successful trial run on Chenab rail bridge - world’s highest railway bridge

  • A successful trial run of MEMU train between Sangaldan - Reasi section was conducted on Thursday on the newly constructed Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge.

Livemint
Updated10:30 PM IST
Indian Railway conducts trial run on the world's highest railway bridge over Chenab in Reasi, Thursday, June 20, 2024.
Indian Railway conducts trial run on the world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab in Reasi, Thursday, June 20, 2024.(PTI)

The Indian Railways on Thursday conducted a successful trial run between the Sangaldan - Reasi section, the world’s highest steel arch rail bridge over Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Successful trial run of MEMU train between Sangaldan - Reasi section of USBRL project,” said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a post on X.

The minister also shared pictures taken during the trial run.

Trial run

The trial run started at 12:35pm from Sangaldan and reached Reasi at 14:05pm.

The MEMU passed through nine tunnels with a combined length of 40.787 km and the longest tunnel, T-44, of 11.13 km.

When will the first train run?

The officials said that the services on the line would start soon.

The flagging of the first train between Sangaldan to Reasi is likely to be done on June 30, connecting the Reasi district in Jammu to Kashmir via railway line, reported PTI.

Higher than Eiffel Tower

The 1.3 km Chenab rail bridge located 359 meters above the riverbed, 35 meters higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, forms a crucial link to the project.

With the commissioning of the 46 km Sangaldan-Reasi section, the work on only a 17 km stretch between Reasi and Katra remains, a vital section of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link (USBRL), remains pending.

Indian Railway conducts trial run on the world's highest railway bridge over Chenab in Reasi, Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Project details

– Out of the total 272 km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link (USBRL) project, 209 km was commissioned in phases.

– The first phase of the 118 km Qazigund-Baramulla section was commissioned in October 2009

– 18 km Banihal-Qazigund in June 2013

– 25 km Udhampur-Katra in July 2014

– 48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan stretch in February 2024.

– The work on only a 17 km stretch between Reasi and Katra remains pending.

– The base of the steel and concrete arch bridge between Bakkal and Kauri, 42 km from Reasi town, was completed in November 2017.

With PTI/ANI inputs

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaWatch: Indian Railways conducts successful trial run on Chenab rail bridge - world’s highest railway bridge

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

208.25
10:29 AM | 20 JUN 2024
9.4 (4.73%)

Tata Steel

182.35
10:26 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.3 (1.28%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.95
10:28 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.15 (1.29%)

Bharat Electronics

312.05
10:28 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.75 (0.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals

765.60
10:24 AM | 20 JUN 2024
68.7 (9.86%)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

262.55
10:24 AM | 20 JUN 2024
22.75 (9.49%)

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

188.15
10:29 AM | 20 JUN 2024
14 (8.04%)

Prestige Estates Projects

2,015.65
10:11 AM | 20 JUN 2024
148.45 (7.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,995.00-286.00
    Chennai
    73,353.00642.00
    Delhi
    73,210.00-285.00
    Kolkata
    72,995.00-571.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue