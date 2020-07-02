Indian Railways super 'Anaconda' formation with three loaded trains. Watch here

Indian Railways'South East Central Railway zone has created a unique record when it attached three rakes freight train together. Termed as the ' Super Anaconda', the total length of the train was almost two kilometers.

The train was operated between Lajkura and Raurkela in Odisha. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared the video of the freight train and tweeted that

Super Anaconda on Track: Taking a major leap in heavy haul operations, Railways has run 177 loaded wagons with three freight trains combined together between Lajkura & Raurkela in Odisha.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Railways posted a short video of three trains being joined and running on the track.

Taking a big leap in reducing the transit time of freight trains, Bilaspur division of SECR broke yet another frontier by joining & running 3 loaded trains (more than 15000 tonnes) in 'Anaconda' formation through Bilaspur & Chakradharpur divisions. pic.twitter.com/5lZlQHDpkI — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 30, 2020

"Taking a big leap in reducing the transit time of freight trains, Bilaspur division of SECR broke yet another frontier by joining and running three loaded trains (more than 15,000 tonnes) in 'Anaconda' formation through Bilaspur and Chakradharpur divisions," Minsitry of Railways tweeted.

The formation of the train rake was couple of railway locomotives and then its rake followed by another locomotive and second rake and finally the third locomotive and its rake. The whole train got the power of the four railway locomotives as a result.

With this formation Indian Railways will be able to save the time required for the movement of freight trains in the Indian Railways network.

Indian Railways is prioritising the movement of freight trains in its network as the passenger trains are not running in full utilisation due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile,Western Railway zone of Indian Railways has commissioned the first high rise OHE, which has contact wire height of 7.57metre and is a first amongst all Zonal Railways to successfully run double stack containers in electrified territory.

The normal OHE height in Indian Railway & world over is 5.6 m. However, High Rise OHE height is 7.57m which is meant to run double stack containers i.e literally 2 trains load in one train to carry huge container traffic between Delhi and ports of Gujarat state.

