Indian Railways taps new private investment models to unlock ₹2.62 trillion pipeline

Indian Railways plans to introduce two new public-private partnership (PPP) models to bring private capital into a ₹2.62 trillion asset pipeline under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) 2.0. The move comes as the national transporter seeks to make more projects attractive to private investors.
The railway ministry will introduce a Development Partner Model (DPM) and a Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), taking a cue from the highway sector, according to two people aware of the matter. Under the proposed approach, private developers will help develop and operate selected railway assets and infrastructure, while railways retains operational control over strategic assets.