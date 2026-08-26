Indian Railways taps new private investment models to unlock ₹2.62 trillion pipeline

Indian Railways plans to introduce two new public-private partnership (PPP) models to bring private capital into a ₹2.62 trillion asset pipeline under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) 2.0. The move comes as the national transporter seeks to make more projects attractive to private investors.
Indian Railways plans to introduce two new public-private partnership (PPP) models to bring private capital into a ₹2.62 trillion asset pipeline under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) 2.0. The move comes as the national transporter seeks to make more projects attractive to private investors.
The railway ministry will introduce a Development Partner Model (DPM) and a Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), taking a cue from the highway sector, according to two people aware of the matter. Under the proposed approach, private developers will help develop and operate selected railway assets and infrastructure, while railways retains operational control over strategic assets.
The railway ministry will introduce a Development Partner Model (DPM) and a Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), taking a cue from the highway sector, according to two people aware of the matter. Under the proposed approach, private developers will help develop and operate selected railway assets and infrastructure, while railways retains operational control over strategic assets.
The models are expected to supplement existing private participation frameworks, including the non-government rail (NGR) model, joint ventures, customer-funded projects, and build-operate-transfer (BOT) and BOT-annuity models, the people said.
The push comes as the Railways seeks private capital for projects that often lack an immediately identifiable standalone revenue stream, they added. The railway ministry has identified 54 projects worth about ₹1.81 trillion for PPP execution as part of its overall ₹2.62 trillion monetization target.
The pipeline includes new railway lines, doubling and third- and fourth-line projects, station redevelopment, Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals, private wagon and container rakes, maintenance depots, power projects and budget hotels.
“The introduction of the Development Partner Model (DPM) and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) indicates Indian Railways’ intent to broaden the range of public-private partnership structures available for attracting private capital,” said Bhavik Vora, partner and transport and logistics industry leader at Grant Thornton Bharat.
The move is part of the government's wider effort to unlock value from existing public infrastructure and mobilise investment without relying entirely on budgetary resources. Railways has been expanding its PPP portfolio across freight infrastructure, terminals and other assets as it seeks to improve efficiency and generate additional revenue, said one of the people cited earlier.
Queries mailed to ministry of railways remained unanswered until press time.
HAM for bigger projects
The two models are unlikely to play equal roles. Development Partner Model, under which a private-sector entity acts as a co-developer with the government to finance, build or manage infrastructure, could be better suited to projects involving specialized facilities and commercial components.
Kuljit Singh, partner and national infrastructure leader at EY India, said the Development Partner Model had “limited applicability” and was better suited to relatively small projects providing last-mile connectivity to industries or ports.
“For large-scale PPP, railways will have to initially focus on HAM or annuity model,” Singh said, adding that BOT traffic-based models could be considered later once private investors had established a track record.
HAM could therefore become the principal vehicle for larger capacity-augmentation projects such as new trunk lines, doubling and tripling of routes and other railway infrastructure that does not have an immediately identifiable standalone revenue stream. Under the model, Railways shares construction financing and makes annuity payments linked to asset creation and performance, reducing traffic and revenue risk for developers, said Anurag Gupta, partner at Deloitte India.
“The next frontier—new trunk lines, doubling and tripling projects, maintenance depots—needed a different kind of instrument, since these assets don’t generate a standalone revenue stream for a private investor to underwrite,” Gupta said.
Under the HAM model practised in the highway sector, government provides 40% of the construction cost upfront to the private concessionaire while balance 60% is mobilized by the developer who recovers the investment either through annuity payment by government agencies or through collection of toll.
For railways, the distinction between the models—HAM and DPM—will be crucial. Train operations, scheduling and network-level safety will remain with the national transporter, while private partners could take responsibility for construction, specialized operations and long-term maintenance depending on the contract, the two persons cited earlier said.
Bigger pipeline, bigger test
Railways already has experience with private participation. According to the railways ministry, 18 PPP projects worth about ₹16,686 crore have been completed by the national transporter, while seven projects worth ₹16,362 crore are under implementation. These include coal and port connectivity projects.
The new pipeline is broader, spanning station redevelopment, freight infrastructure and maintenance. It includes redevelopment of stations such as Vijayawada, Avadi, Tambaram, Andheri, Bengaluru, Kalyan, Chennai Central, Dadar, Coimbatore, Bhopal and Vadodara. Other opportunities include construction of 65 Garo Shakti cargo terminals and rolling out 50 private wagon rakes and 40 private container rakes, and locomotive and trainset maintenance depots and renewable and thermal power projects.
The scale-up nevertheless faces execution risks. The Parliamentary Standing Committee in a recent report has called for simpler approvals, balanced risk-sharing and a dedicated monitoring mechanism to address contractual, regulatory and implementation bottlenecks.
For Indian Railways, the new models are therefore less about simply raising capital than making projects bankable. The ₹2.62 trillion target will depend on whether approvals, land coordination and project execution can keep pace with the new financing architecture, Gupta noted.
The initial PPP experience provides a base, but the success of DPM and HAM will ultimately be judged by whether they can bring private investment into large-scale railway capacity creation without transferring excessive financial or operational risk to either side.