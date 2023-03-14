Indian Railways: THESE trains canceled or rescheduled today | See full list

Indian Railways: THESE trains canceled or rescheduled today | See full list2 min read . 08:21 AM IST
Several trains have been canceled or rescheduled on Tuesday, March 14. Check out the full list here.
Several trains have been canceled or rescheduled on Tuesday, March 14. Check out the full list here.
Indian Railways on Tuesday canceled several trains due to maintenance and operational-related work. The railway department carries out engineering work on different routes every week to ensure the safety of passengers. The list comprises trains from various cities including Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, etc.
Indian Railways on Tuesday canceled several trains due to maintenance and operational-related work. The railway department carries out engineering work on different routes every week to ensure the safety of passengers. The list comprises trains from various cities including Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, etc.
It is to be noted that passengers who booked tickets via the IRCTC website need not worry about cancelation and refunds. Their tickets will be automatically canceled and a refund will be initiated in the passengers' accounts.
It is to be noted that passengers who booked tickets via the IRCTC website need not worry about cancelation and refunds. Their tickets will be automatically canceled and a refund will be initiated in the passengers' accounts.
However, the passengers who booked the tickets through counters need to visit the train reservation counter for a refund.
However, the passengers who booked the tickets through counters need to visit the train reservation counter for a refund.
- Train No.08031/08032 Balasore-Bhadrak-Balasore Special
- Train No.08031/08032 Balasore-Bhadrak-Balasore Special
- Train No 18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express
- Train No 18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express
- Train No·08017/08018 Kharagpur-Balasore-Kharagpur Special
- Train No·08017/08018 Kharagpur-Balasore-Kharagpur Special
- Up trains: 31525 (Shantipur), 31331 (Kalyani Simanta), 31333 (Kalyani Simanta), 31601 (Ranaghat), 31537 (Shantipur), 31443 (Naihati), 31813 (Krishnanagar), 31151 (Barddhaman), 31613 (Ranaghat), 41313 (Naihati), 31471 (Naihati), 31415 (Naihati), 31319(Kalyani Simanta), 31111 (Katwa), 37521 (Bandel), 37541 (Bandel), 37555 (Bandel), 31439( Naihati), 31337 (Kalyani Simanta), 31339 (Kalyani Simanta), 31323 (Kalyani Simanta), 31827 (Krishnanagar), 31423 (Naihati), 31425 (Naihati), , 31437 (Naihati).
- Up trains: 31525 (Shantipur), 31331 (Kalyani Simanta), 31333 (Kalyani Simanta), 31601 (Ranaghat), 31537 (Shantipur), 31443 (Naihati), 31813 (Krishnanagar), 31151 (Barddhaman), 31613 (Ranaghat), 41313 (Naihati), 31471 (Naihati), 31415 (Naihati), 31319(Kalyani Simanta), 31111 (Katwa), 37521 (Bandel), 37541 (Bandel), 37555 (Bandel), 31439( Naihati), 31337 (Kalyani Simanta), 31339 (Kalyani Simanta), 31323 (Kalyani Simanta), 31827 (Krishnanagar), 31423 (Naihati), 31425 (Naihati), , 31437 (Naihati).
- Down trains: 31322 (Kalyani Simanta), 31824(Krishnanagar), 31432 (Naihati), 31434 (Naihati), 31528 (Shantipur), 31330 (Kalyani Simanta), 31332 (Kalyani Simanta), 31634 (Ranaghat), 31152 (Barddhaman), 31112 (Katwa), 37522 (Bandel), 37542 (Bandel), 37556 (Bandel), 31416 (Naihati), 31602 (Ranaghat), 31418 (Naihati), 31420 (Naihati), 31320 (Kalyani Simanta), 31440 (Naihati), 31444(Naihati), 31336 (Kalyani Simanta, 31538 (Shantipur), 31338 (Kalyani Simanta), 31450 (Naihati), 31802 (Krishnanagar).
- Down trains: 31322 (Kalyani Simanta), 31824(Krishnanagar), 31432 (Naihati), 31434 (Naihati), 31528 (Shantipur), 31330 (Kalyani Simanta), 31332 (Kalyani Simanta), 31634 (Ranaghat), 31152 (Barddhaman), 31112 (Katwa), 37522 (Bandel), 37542 (Bandel), 37556 (Bandel), 31416 (Naihati), 31602 (Ranaghat), 31418 (Naihati), 31420 (Naihati), 31320 (Kalyani Simanta), 31440 (Naihati), 31444(Naihati), 31336 (Kalyani Simanta, 31538 (Shantipur), 31338 (Kalyani Simanta), 31450 (Naihati), 31802 (Krishnanagar).
- Express/Passenger trains: 12383 (Asansol Intercity), 13179 (Sealdah – SIURI), 13177 (Sealdah – Jangipur Road), 13187 (Sealdah – Rampurhat), 12384 (Asansol Intercity), 13180 (Siuri – Sealdah), 13178 (Jangipur Road – Sealdah), 13188 (Rampurhat – Sealdah).
- Express/Passenger trains: 12383 (Asansol Intercity), 13179 (Sealdah – SIURI), 13177 (Sealdah – Jangipur Road), 13187 (Sealdah – Rampurhat), 12384 (Asansol Intercity), 13180 (Siuri – Sealdah), 13178 (Jangipur Road – Sealdah), 13188 (Rampurhat – Sealdah).
- Train No 13138 Azamgarh – Kolkata express will be short originating from Chhapra instead of Azamgarh.
- Train No 13138 Azamgarh – Kolkata express will be short originating from Chhapra instead of Azamgarh.
- Train No 12103 Pune -Lucknow Express JCO
- Train No 12103 Pune -Lucknow Express JCO
- Train Numbers – 08063/08064 Kharagpur-Bhadrak-Kharagpur Special will be short-terminated at Balasore
- Train Numbers – 08063/08064 Kharagpur-Bhadrak-Kharagpur Special will be short-terminated at Balasore
- Train No 13137 Kolkata – Azamgarh express will be short terminated at Chhapra instead of Azamgarh
- Train No 13137 Kolkata – Azamgarh express will be short terminated at Chhapra instead of Azamgarh
- 12455/12456 Delhi Sarai Rohilla -Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla express JCO will be diverted to run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur-Dhuri-Barnala-Rampura Phul.
- 12455/12456 Delhi Sarai Rohilla -Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla express JCO will be diverted to run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur-Dhuri-Barnala-Rampura Phul.
- Diversion of Train via Dum Dum Jn.-Dankuni and will stop at Dakshineswar & Dankuni.
- Diversion of Train via Dum Dum Jn.-Dankuni and will stop at Dakshineswar & Dankuni.